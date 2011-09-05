By Graham Wood
| ATHENS, Sept 5
ATHENS, Sept 5 Asteras Tripolis will play in the
Greek Super League this season after Iraklis lost their appeal
against demotion for forging a document, the Hellenic Football
Federation (EPO) said on Monday.
Iraklis had secured enough points to stay up but were
relegated after submitting a forged document in their
application for a licence to play in the top flight.
The Salonika club won an initial appeal on Aug. 26 but the
EPO ruled on Monday that the demotion would stand.
Asteras Tripolis, who were relegated at the end of the
regular season, will remain in the Super League in place of
Iraklis.
Two places in the 16-team Super League have yet to be filled
because of legal disputes.
The first round of fixtures got underway amid chaos last
weekend with three matches postponed because only 13 of the 16
teams had been confirmed in the wake of a match-fixing scandal.
