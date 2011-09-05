ATHENS, Sept 5 Asteras Tripolis will play in the Greek Super League this season after Iraklis lost their appeal against demotion for forging a document, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) said on Monday.

Iraklis had secured enough points to stay up but were relegated after submitting a forged document in their application for a licence to play in the top flight.

The Salonika club won an initial appeal on Aug. 26 but the EPO ruled on Monday that the demotion would stand.

Asteras Tripolis, who were relegated at the end of the regular season, will remain in the Super League in place of Iraklis.

Two places in the 16-team Super League have yet to be filled because of legal disputes.

The first round of fixtures got underway amid chaos last weekend with three matches postponed because only 13 of the 16 teams had been confirmed in the wake of a match-fixing scandal.

