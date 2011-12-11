ATHENS Dec 11 Panathinaikos stormed back
from a goal down to beat Panionios 2-1 on Sunday despite the
absence of coach Jesualdo Ferreira, who missed the game after
being admitted to hospital with pneumonia.
Ferreira, 65, was taken into an Athens hospital on Saturday
due to a chest infection and was and kept in overnight as a
precaution after developing pneumonia.
The Portuguese's team fell behind after just nine minutes at
Panionios through Malta striker Andre Schembri.
A Sebastian Leto penalty and a Kostas Katsouranis goal from
a tight angle in the second half allowed Panathinaikos to clinch
victory and maintain third spot in the standings with 26 points
from 11 games.
"The whole technical leadership, management and players
would like to dedicate our victory to Jesualdo Ferreira and he
is happy that everything is running smoothly," said assistant
coach Jose Gomez.
"We showed solidarity and unity and kept our faith in being
able to get the victory and we keep our faith that we can also
win the championship."
Despite Panathinaikos' win, AEK Athens stayed on top of the
league following a 2-1 home success against PAS Giannena on
Saturday.
AEK have 28 points from 13 games, while Olympiakos are
second with 27 points from 12 games after Marco Pantelic scored
all four goals in a 4-0 thrashing of Kerkyra.