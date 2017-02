ATHENS Feb 17 The Greek Super League said on Friday it was temporarily suspending top-flight matches in protest at a new sports law and a failure of the state-run betting company OPAP to reach an agreement over sponsor fees.

The suspension came 24 hours after soccer's ruling body FIFA urged the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) to provide assurances the controversial new law, voted in on Wednesday, would not contradict its statutes on self-governance.