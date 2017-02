ATHENS, April 6 Fernando Santos has signed a contract extension as Greece coach until 2014, the Hellenic Football Federation said on Friday.

The 57-year-old Portuguese, who succeeded Otto Rehhagel after the 2010 World Cup, has agreed to a two-year agreement which means he will be at the helm for the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Santos has suffered just one defeat in his 18 matches in charge of Greece, who have qualified for the Euro 2012 finals.

(Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by John Mehaffey)

