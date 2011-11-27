ATHENS Nov 27 Panathinaikos reclaimed top spot
in the Greek Super League with a 3-1 home win over OFI Crete on
Sunday as Olympiakos Pireaus slipped five points behind their
city rivals following a shock 2-0 defeat at Asteras Tripolis.
Jesualdo Ferreira's Panathinaikos went ahead after 14
minutes through in-form Portuguese midfielder Zeca and Brazilian
forward Cleyton doubled the advantage a minute after halftime.
OFI's Serbian midfielder Zeljko Kalajdzic reduced the
deficit with a 58th-minute penalty but Panathinaikos top scorer
Sebastian Leto netted his 11th goal of the season, also from the
penalty spot, with 15 minutes left to seal the club's seventh
win in nine games.
The result moved the unbeaten Greens on to 23 points from
nine matches, one point ahead of AEK Athens who have played two
games more.
"All the matches are difficult but we are training well and
winning games, a combination which is giving us even more
confidence. This win brings us closer to the title," Zeca told
reporters.
Twenty-four earlier AEK went top of the table for the first
time in over three years after a 2-0 win over Panetolikos thanks
to two goals from Cameroon striker Steve Beleck.
Olympiakos, 1-0 winners over Marseille in the Champions
League on Wednesday, came crashing back down to earth with a 2-0
defeat at struggling Tripolis who won for only the second time
in nine matches.
Rogerio gave Tripolis a 42nd-minute lead from the penalty
spot after he picked himself up to slot home following a foul by
Olympiakos goalkeeper Balazs Megyeri.
The Reds' Hungarian keeper was beaten again with 20 minutes
left after he came rushing out of his goal only to be lobbed
superbly by Tripolis' Argentine striker Emanuel Perrone.
Olympiakos coach Ernesto Valverde admitted his team's first
defeat of the season had damaged their title hopes.
"The truth is after this loss, things are very difficult for
us as far is the title is concerned," said the Spaniard, whose
team face Arsenal at home in their final Champions League group
match on Dec. 6.
"It is hard to take a defeat like this coming after a great
victory in Europe which has filled our supporters with optimism.
Nevertheless we will continue to strive and fight for the
championship."
