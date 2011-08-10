ATHENS Aug 10 Olympiakos Volos and Kavala were handed a Super League reprieve on Wednesday after the Hellenic Football Federation's (EPO) appeals committee overturned their demotion to the second division.

The two clubs, who were at the centre of match-fixing investigation, had been relegated on July 28 following a decision by the Super League.

However, both teams exercised their right to appeal via the EPO's appeals committee and the decision was overturned, although the EPO announced the two sides have been deducted points ahead of the new season.

Olympiakos Volos and Kavala will start the 2011/12 league campaign on -10 points and -8 points respectively.

Volvos president Achilleas Beos and former Kavala owner Makis Psomiadis remain banned for life from all soccer activities.

Beos is in prison pending trial for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal while Psomiadis was identified by the Athens prosecutor in connection with the investigations.

The decision to reinstate Volos and Kavala to the top flight means Larissa and Panserraikos, relegated last season but handed a Super League lifeline following last month's sanctions, will now start the new season in the second division.

Olympiakos Volos's Europa League participation is in doubt though because, according to UEFA regulations, a points-deduction punishment implies their exclusion from European competitions.

The European debutants face Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs on Aug. 18.

UEFA were not immediately available for comment with the organisation's Disciplinary Committee in session on Wednesday, although it has stressed in the past that it would decide on any action if the decision is maintained by the EPO's appeals committee. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)