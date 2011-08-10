ATHENS Aug 10 Olympiakos Volos and Kavala were
handed a Super League reprieve on Wednesday after the Hellenic
Football Federation's (EPO) appeals committee overturned their
demotion to the second division.
The two clubs, who were at the centre of match-fixing
investigation, had been relegated on July 28 following a
decision by the Super League.
However, both teams exercised their right to appeal via the
EPO's appeals committee and the decision was overturned,
although the EPO announced the two sides have been deducted
points ahead of the new season.
Olympiakos Volos and Kavala will start the 2011/12 league
campaign on -10 points and -8 points respectively.
Volvos president Achilleas Beos and former Kavala owner
Makis Psomiadis remain banned for life from all soccer
activities.
Beos is in prison pending trial for his alleged involvement
in the match-fixing scandal while Psomiadis was identified by
the Athens prosecutor in connection with the investigations.
The decision to reinstate Volos and Kavala to the top flight
means Larissa and Panserraikos, relegated last season but handed
a Super League lifeline following last month's sanctions, will
now start the new season in the second division.
Olympiakos Volos's Europa League participation is in doubt
though because, according to UEFA regulations, a
points-deduction punishment implies their exclusion from
European competitions.
The European debutants face Paris Saint Germain in the first
leg of the Europa League playoffs on Aug. 18.
UEFA were not immediately available for comment with the
organisation's Disciplinary Committee in session on Wednesday,
although it has stressed in the past that it would decide on any
action if the decision is maintained by the EPO's appeals
committee.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)