ATHENS, MARCH 4 - By Graham Wood
ATHENS, March 4 Olympiakos Pireaus players
escaped unhurt after being pelted with flares by OFI Crete fans
as they left the field following a 2-0 victory which sent them
top of the Greek Super League on Sunday.
"I simply cannot get used to seeing these things at the end
of matches; I continue to be shocked each time," said
Olympiakos's Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde.
"I don't know if this win will prove to be the one that
gives us the title. If we had lost, you could have said that
this was the game that deprived us of it [the title]. From here
on in everything remains open and every match will be vital."
Jose Holebas put Olympiakos ahead with a stunning long range
effort on the stroke of halftime while Turkey forward Kazim
Kazim doubled the advantage with a tap-in nine minutes after the
break.
Olympiakos, on 55 points from 23 matches, are one point
ahead of Panathinaikos who slipped to a 2-0 home defeat by PAOK
Salonika.
Panathinaikos coach Jesualdo Ferreira lamented that his team
were beaten in an empty Olympic Stadium in a match which was
played behind closed doors as punishment for fans behavior
following a recent defeat at Levadiakos.
"Playing without fans is not a punishment for the fans, it
is a penalty for football," the Portuguese told reporters after
goals from Lino and Dimitris Salpigidis handed PAOK victory.
"The Hellenic Football Federation must find another way to
punish bad behavior of fans. Is it just our fans that are always
badly behaved? I don't understand it."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories