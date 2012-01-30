ATHENS Jan 30 Matches in Greece's cash-strapped
second and third tier leagues have been suspended after the
players' union (PSAP) went on strike on Monday.
Football League 1 and 2 clubs have no money to pay insurance
contributions for their players as they are waiting for funds
from a sponsorship deal with state-run betting company OPAP.
The agreement, which was supposed to be completed in May
2011, has not yet been signed by OPAP.
The Football League had said last Friday it would suspend
matches from Feb. 13 but PSAP has declared a strike from this
week meaning the 15th round of matches, due to take place on
Wednesday, will not go ahead.
"We just finished our meeting and nobody is prepared to back
down to find a solution," PSAP president Stelios Giannakopoulos,
a former Bolton Wanderers and Greece midfielder, told reporters.
"Only when a definitive solution is found will the players
continue to play. All the clubs have been informed in writing."
Giannakopoulos added that following a meeting with the
general secretary for sport, Panagiotis Bitsaxis, he had been
told the contract would be signed "within the next 15 days".
OPAP, which has not commented on the matter, froze
sponsorship payments at the end of last season because of the
repeated crowd violence which marred Greek soccer. The move has
heavily affected the income of clubs outside the top flight.
"We understand that the country is living an unprecedented
crisis, however this does not mean that among other things we
have to tolerate playing uninsured or partially insured only for
the duration of games," PSAP said in a statement.
