ATHENS Nov 6 Panathinaikos reclaimed the
leadership of the Greek Super League on Sunday after continuing
their unbeaten start to the season with an enthralling 3-2 derby
victory over AEK Athens.
Jesualdo Ferreira's side made a powerful start with in-form
Argentine forward Sebastian Leto scoring twice in the first
half. Leto's first came after he raced on to Greece midfielder
Kostas Katsouranis' pass and lifting the ball over Giannis
Arambatzis.
Leto then doubled the lead with a precise, low finish from
Quincy's assist before Katsouranis made it 3-0 eight minutes
after half-time from close range.
AEK fought back with Steve Leo Beleck volleying in from a
Pantelis Kafes knock-down just after the hour mark before
Leonardo set up a tense finish with a sweetly-struck curling
shot with one minute of normal time remaining.
Panathinaikos held on though to take a win which saw them
move two points clear of Olympiakos Pireaus with 19 points from
seven matches heading into the international break. AEK, who
have played eight matches, lie fourth with 13 points.
Ernesto Valverde's Olympiakos bounced back from Tuesday's
1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League with a
3-2 win at Aris Salonika on Saturday.
The weekend's results set up an enticing derby clash between
the two leading clubs with Olympiakos hosting Panathinaikos at
the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium on November 19.