| ATHENS, March 11
ATHENS, March 11 Greek Super League leaders
Olympiakos Pireaus extended their advantage over Panathinaikos
to four points with a 3-0 win over Aris Salonika as their title
rivals slumped to a 2-0 derby loss to AEK Athens on Sunday.
First-half goals from Ivan Marcano and Jose Holebas from the
penalty spot put Ernesto Valvede's Olympiakos firmly in control,
before Belgium striker Kevin Mirallas netted his 14th goal of
the season to seal a 10th consecutive win in all competitions
for the champions.
Aris had Greece goalkeeper Michalis Sifakis dismissed on the
stroke of halftime for a professional foul on Mirallas.
Olympiakos moved on to 58 points from 24 matches and are
also well placed to progress in the Europa League. The Red and
Whites face Metalist Kharkov at home in the second leg of their
Round of 16 tie on Thursday with a 1-0 lead to protect.
"Nothing is finished yet and we want to continue like this
until the end of the season," Valverde told reporters.
"We have difficult matches ahead of us and if we want to be
champions we have to keep our current form going."
Olympiakos' win meant that all the pressure was on
Panathinaikos to pick up three points in Sunday's late derby
match at the Olympic Stadium but Jesualdo Ferreira's team were
well beaten.
The Greens, without injured top scorer Sebastian Leto, fell
behind after 48 minutes when goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis failed
to keep out a long-range free kick from AEK's Brazilian forward
Leonardo.
Panathinaikos threw players forward in search of an
equaliser but were caught on the break with 19 minutes left when
AEK substitute Victor Klonaridis raced clear to drill the ball
home.
With just six matches of the season remaining, next
weekend's derby meeting between the top two at the Olympic
Stadium could prove decisive in the title race.
