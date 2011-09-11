By Graham Wood
| ATHENS, Sept 11
ATHENS, Sept 11 Olympiakos Pireaus' preparations
for their Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille on
Tuesday have been hampered by postponements in the domestic
Super League where they have yet to play a game this season.
The Greek champions were forced to sit out a second round of
fixtures this weekend in a campaign being delayed because only
14 of the 16 teams have been confirmed to play in the top flight
due to legal disputes after a match-fixing scandal.
"Our official matches start with the (Group F) game against
Marseille in the first match of the Champions League and this is
difficult for us," manager Ernesto Valverde said on the club
website (www.olympiacos.org).
Their cause has also not been helped by the unexpected
departure of Spanish winger Albert Riera to Galatasaray earlier
this month.
"It is a great concern (that Olympiakos have not played a
competitive match yet), as well as the departure of Riera," said
Valverde.
"He was a key member of the team and there is a huge void to
fill but we cannot cry about it. I prefer to work with players
who want to be at this football club."
The Reds struggled to a goalless home draw in a friendly
against OFI Crete on Friday.
Asteras Tripolis played their first match of the new
campaign on Sunday, a goalless draw with Kerykyra, six days
after they were reinstated into the top flight after Iraklis
lost their appeal against demotion for forging a tax document.
Olympiakos Volos and Kavala have been demoted by the
Professional Sports Committee (EEA) after failing to break ties
with owners who have been implicated in match-fixing.
The same panel has not yet approved the licences of Doxa
Dramas and Levadiakos, who are due to take the places of the two
demoted teams.
The EEA's examination of the applications of the two second
division clubs is expected to conclude next week.
Also on Sunday, Panathinaikos continued their 100 percent
start to the season with a 3-1 home win over PAS Giannena at the
Olympic Stadium.
Goals from Spaniards Josu Sarriegi and Toche put the Greens
2-0 up before striker Ibrahima Bakayoko's 65th-minute effort
gave Giannena hope.
Panathinaikos' Argentine winger Sebastian Leto struck with
15 minutes left, however, to calm the hosts' nerves and seal the
three points for Jesualdo Ferreira's men, who top the fledgling
Super League table after two matches.
Elsewhere, Panionios were 1-0 winners at Panaitolikos, PAOK
Salonica suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Ergotelis in Crete
and Aris Salonica slumped to a 1-0 home loss against Atromitos.
(Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story
email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)