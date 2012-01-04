ATHENS Jan 4 Olympiakos Piraeus beat
Atromitos 1-0 on Wednesday to go six points clear of
Panathinaikos at the top of the Greek Super League after the
winter break.
Defender Ivan Marcano scored the only goal of the game for
Ernesto Valverde's reigning champions at the Georgios
Karaiskakis stadium as the Reds moved on to 36 points from 15
matches.
Spanish striker Toche scored in injury time to earn
Panathinaikos, who are second with two games in hand, a 1-1 draw
at Panaitolikos Agrinion after Henri Camara sent the home side
ahead in the 63rd minute.
Panathinaikos had to play the final 11 minutes with 10
players when Jean Alain Boumsong limped off injured after coach
Jesualdo Ferreira had made all three substitutions.
PAOK Salonika put financial worries aside to move up a place
to fourth thanks to a 3-1 win over struggling Levadiakos, with
Vladimir Ivic opening the scoring in the first half and striker
Stefanos Athanasiadis taking two more after the break.
The Salonica club have shipped out Portuguese winger Adelino
Vieirinha to German club Wolfsburg and Chile international
defender Pablo Contreras to Colo Colo this week in a bid to cut
reported debts of 9 million euros.
Both players were instrumental in PAOK finishing top of
their Europa League group, defeating Tottenham Hotspur at White
Hart Lane and setting up a Round of 32 clash with Udinese.
Third-placed AEK Athens lost ground after a goalless draw at
home to Doxa Drama, who took only their second point in nine
games.
AEK were the second team after Panionios to fail to beat
newly-promoted Doxa, with the visitors coming closest to a goal
after hitting the woodwork early in the second half at the
Olympic Stadium.
AEK have 29 points from 15 games.
Panionios defeated Asteras Tripolis 2-0 through goals by
Dimitris Kolovos and Fanouris Goundoulakis.
