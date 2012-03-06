By Graham Wood
| ATHENS, March 6
ATHENS, March 6 The Hellenic Football Federation
(EPO) has settled its differences with the state over
controversial new sports law and will avoid any potential
intervention from FIFA, EPO president Sofoklis Pilavios said on
Tuesday.
Relations between the EPO and the state had become extremely
strained over the bill, which was introduced last month in an
attempt to tackle violence and financial problems around soccer
in the debt-ridden nation.
"We had a good discussion and we found a solution that
satisfies both parties without requiring intervention by FIFA,"
Pilavios told reporters.
"The subject of self-governance is something agreed between
ourselves and the state. The EPO will impose penalties from now
on, this is our responsibility."
World soccer's governing body had asked the EPO to provide
assurances that the new state legislation, which gives more
power to the state-run Professional Sports Commission (EEA) to
impose penalties on clubs, would not contradict its statutes on
self-governance.
In effect it has now been agreed that the EEA will have the
first and last say on the issuing of licenses for teams, while
the EPO will be responsible for imposing relevant disciplinary
penalties if the documentation of a team is not complete.
"I do not know if there was ever actually a point whereby
FIFA would have intervened," said the general secretary for
Sport Panos Bitsaxis.
"After a long debate we have reached definitive conclusions
and the EPO has presented us with a satisfactory system of
penalties. We all want professional sports in terms of
legitimacy and to move away from unsavoury phenomena afflicting
the whole of the professional sport and the responsibility of
the state."
Greece has been in trouble with FIFA in the past.
In July 2006, FIFA banned Greece and its clubs from playing
in international competition after ruling that the EPO did not
comply with statutes regarding the independence of football
associations and their decision-making processes.
FIFA did reverse the decision in less than two weeks after
Greece's parliament stepped in to vote in favour of an amendment
to the offending laws.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)