ATHENS Jan 22 Ghana forward Quincy scored the
only goal as Panathinaikos beat Atromitos 1-0 on Sunday to take
advantage of a defeat for title rivals Olympiakos Pireaus and
move to the top of the Greek standings.
A tight match between Jesualdo Ferreira's Greens and in-form
Atromitos was settled in the 72nd minute when former Arsenal
winger Quincy, on loan from Al-Saad, drilled home Sebastian
Leto's knock-down to seal the three points.
It was the third 1-0 victory in succession for Ferreira's
team, who are now two points clear of Olympiakos after
collecting 42 points from 17 matches, one match less than the
champions.
"Sometimes external factors affect you and Olympiakos'
defeat did actually put added pressure on us; but we dominated
the second half and showed that we want to win and we have to
keep doing that," Ferreria told reporters.
"Nobody has won the title yet and there are plenty matches
to come, though. We must be realistic and keep ourselves
grounded."
Ernesto Valverde's Olympiakos created a host of
opportunities but failed to break down a stubborn Skoda Xanthi
side and the Pireaus club paid the price as Panagiotis
Vlachodimos's well-taken goal seven minutes after halftime
proved enough to secure a 1-0 victory.
Without injured strikers Kevin Mirallas and Rafik Djebbour,
who have scored 20 goals this season, Olympiakos struggled in
front of goal.
"The truth is that we were missing two very important
attacking players but even in their absence we created enough
opportunities to score and we should have managed without them,"
said Valverde.
"It's strange to leave with no points after giving out best
performance of 2012 overall. The players were nervy after going
a goal down and that is understandable given that we can't
afford to lose many more points."
Fourth-placed AEK Athens were held to a 1-1 draw in Crete by
Ergotelis, a result which gave PAOK Salonica a chance to gain
ground.
Laszlo Boloni's men did just that by picking up a 1-0 home
victory over Panionios, with Stefanos Athanasiadis's seventh
goal of the season decisive at the Toumba Stadium.
That result set up an enticing match between AEK and PAOK at
the Olympic Stadium next weekend with just two points separating
the two teams.