ATHENS, Sept 16 The major shareholders in Greek club Panathinaikos called for calm on Sunday after the team's poor start to the season left them seven points behind arch- rivals Olympiakos Pireaus.

Despite dominating their away fixture at Panthrakikos on Saturday, Panathinaikos slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat courtesy of their former striker Dimitris Papadopoulos's solitary goal following a swift counter-attack with seven minutes remaining.

Jesualdo Ferreira's team have picked up just two points from three matches.

"Through tears but also joy we will continue to build a new team," fans' coalition group Panathenaic Alliance said in a statement.

"With patience and perseverance we will rebuild the great club that is Panathinaikos. We remain calm and committed to our plan, convinced that in the end we will come out winners," the statement added.

While cash-strapped Panathinaikos's struggles continue, champions Olympiakos maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 2-1 win at PAS Yiannina thanks to goals from Greece striker Kostas Mitroglou and Algerian Rafik Djebbour.

Leonardo Jardim's team, who kick off their Champions League campaign against Schalke in Athens on Tuesday, lead the table with nine points ahead of second-placed Atromitos, who continued their unbeaten start with a goalless draw at Platanias which lifted the Peristeri club on to seven points.

PAOK Thessaloniki leapfrogged Asteras Tripolis into third spot, taking their tally to six points, after beating the Arcadian side 2-1 on Sunday.

In Sunday's late kick-off, AEK Athens were denied a first win of the season but earned their first point of the campaign after they were held 1-1 by Aris Thessaloniki at the Olympic stadium. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)