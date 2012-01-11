(adds background)
* PAOK fined over outstanding payments
* Club faces European ban if commits a further offence
BERNE, Jan 11 Greek club PAOK Salonika have been
fined and threatened with a ban from European competition for
breaching UEFA's club licensing regulations, European football's
governing body said.
UEFA said its disciplinary committee had fined PAOK, who
have reached the last 32 of the Europa League, 250,000 euros
($319,000), of which 200,000 euros is suspended for a
probationary period of three years.
"In addition, PAOK have been excluded from one UEFA club
competition for which they qualify in the next three seasons.
The exclusion is also suspended for a probationary period of
three years," UEFA said.
UEFA added: "PAOK must prove that, by June 30, 2012, they
have no outstanding overdue financial obligations towards
employees, tax authorities, social security institutions or
other clubs arising from transfer agreements incurred before 30
June 2012.
"UEFA's competent body will ensure that PAOK comply with
this order."
Former Leicester City and Greece midfielder Theodoros
Zagorakis has helped rescue the club from collapse since taking
over as president in 2007.
However, twice Greek champions PAOK, famous for their
fanatical support, still struggle to make ends meet due to the
difficult financial situation in the country.
UEFA licensing regulations ban clubs from taking part in
European competition if they owe money to tax authorities,
government social security institutions, other clubs or their
own employees.
Clubs must also meet sporting criteria, which include rules
governing the size of doping rooms, media officers and the
coach's qualifications, as well as minimum standards on
infrastructure.
These regulations will be strengthened further in the
2014/15 when clubs will have to prove that their expenditure
does not exceed their generated income.
The new policy, dubbed Financial Fair Play, is aimed to stop
rich owners from distorting the market with huge cash injections
and to stop clubs running up huge losses as they attempt to win
trophies.
PAOK will face Italian club Udinese in the knockout stages
of the Europa League.
