- BERNE Jan 11 Greek club PAOK Salonika
have been fined and threatened with a ban from European
competition for breaching UEFA's club licensing regulations,
European soccer's governing body said.
UEFA said its disciplinary committee had fined PAOK, who
have reached the last 32 of the Europa League, 250,000 euros
($319,000), of which 200,000 euros is suspended for a
probationary period of three years.
"In addition, PAOK have been excluded from one UEFA club
competition for which they qualify in the next three seasons.
The exclusion is also suspended for a probationary period of
three years," UEFA said.
UEFA added: "PAOK must prove that, by June 30, 2012, they
have no outstanding overdue financial obligations towards
employees, tax authorities, social security institutions or
other clubs arising from transfer agreements incurred before 30
June 2012.
"UEFA's competent body will ensure that PAOK comply with
this order."
PAOK will face Italian club Udinese in the knockout stages
of the Europa League.
