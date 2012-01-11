- BERNE Jan 11 Greek club PAOK Salonika have been fined and threatened with a ban from European competition for breaching UEFA's club licensing regulations, European soccer's governing body said.

UEFA said its disciplinary committee had fined PAOK, who have reached the last 32 of the Europa League, 250,000 euros ($319,000), of which 200,000 euros is suspended for a probationary period of three years.

"In addition, PAOK have been excluded from one UEFA club competition for which they qualify in the next three seasons. The exclusion is also suspended for a probationary period of three years," UEFA said.

UEFA added: "PAOK must prove that, by June 30, 2012, they have no outstanding overdue financial obligations towards employees, tax authorities, social security institutions or other clubs arising from transfer agreements incurred before 30 June 2012.

"UEFA's competent body will ensure that PAOK comply with this order."

PAOK will face Italian club Udinese in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

