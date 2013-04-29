ATHENS, April 29 PAOK Salonika sacked coach Giorgos Donis on Monday in the wake of their Greek Cup elimination, the Super League club said.

PAOK finished runners-up in the regular season ahead of the playoffs but were knocked out of the Greek Cup by Asteras Tripolis on Saturday, missing out on a final with Olympiakos Piraeus on May 11.

"PAOK announces that it has decided to terminate the contract with coach Giorgos Donis for perfectly good reasons which are his own fault," PAOK said in a statement on their website.

The club said technical director Giorgos Georgiadis would replace Donis until the end of the season. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Justin Palmer)