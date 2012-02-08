Feb 8 Results and standings from Greek championship soccer matches on Wednesday (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Asteras Tripolis 0 Levadiakos 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 Doxa Drama 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Panathinaikos 20 15 3 2 38 16 48 ------------------------- 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 20 14 4 2 44 14 46 3 AEK Athens 20 11 4 5 27 20 37 4 PAOK Salonika 20 10 5 5 28 17 35 5 OFI Crete 20 9 5 6 22 16 32 ------------------------- 6 Xanthi 20 8 5 7 24 20 29 7 Atromitos Athinon 19 7 7 5 17 17 28 8 Aris Salonika 20 7 7 6 20 17 28 9 Asteras Tripolis 20 7 4 9 12 20 25 10 Ergotelis 20 6 4 10 19 27 22 11 Panionios 20 6 4 10 17 20 22 12 Panaitolikos Agrinion 19 4 6 9 13 22 18 13 PAS Giannena 18 4 5 9 16 23 17 ------------------------- 14 Levadiakos 17 4 4 9 11 25 16 15 Kerkyra 18 2 6 10 10 25 12 16 Doxa Drama 17 2 3 12 5 24 9 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 14-16: Relegation

Next fixtures (times GMT):

Friday: Olympiakos Piraeus v AEK Athens (1900)

Saturday: Aris Salonika v Ergotelis (1515) Panionios v PAS Giannena (1515) Panathinaikos v Xanthi (1730)

Sunday: Atromitos Athinon v Kerkyra (1300) Doxa Drama v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1300) Levadiakos v Asteras Tripolis (1515) OFI Crete v PAOK Salonika (1515)

