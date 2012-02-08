Feb 8 Results and standings from Greek
championship soccer matches on Wednesday (tabulate under played,
won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Asteras Tripolis 0 Levadiakos 1
Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 Doxa Drama 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Panathinaikos 20 15 3 2 38 16 48
-------------------------
2 Olympiakos Piraeus 20 14 4 2 44 14 46
3 AEK Athens 20 11 4 5 27 20 37
4 PAOK Salonika 20 10 5 5 28 17 35
5 OFI Crete 20 9 5 6 22 16 32
-------------------------
6 Xanthi 20 8 5 7 24 20 29
7 Atromitos Athinon 19 7 7 5 17 17 28
8 Aris Salonika 20 7 7 6 20 17 28
9 Asteras Tripolis 20 7 4 9 12 20 25
10 Ergotelis 20 6 4 10 19 27 22
11 Panionios 20 6 4 10 17 20 22
12 Panaitolikos Agrinion 19 4 6 9 13 22 18
13 PAS Giannena 18 4 5 9 16 23 17
-------------------------
14 Levadiakos 17 4 4 9 11 25 16
15 Kerkyra 18 2 6 10 10 25 12
16 Doxa Drama 17 2 3 12 5 24 9
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next fixtures (times GMT):
Friday:
Olympiakos Piraeus v AEK Athens (1900)
Saturday:
Aris Salonika v Ergotelis (1515)
Panionios v PAS Giannena (1515)
Panathinaikos v Xanthi (1730)
Sunday:
Atromitos Athinon v Kerkyra (1300)
Doxa Drama v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1300)
Levadiakos v Asteras Tripolis (1515)
OFI Crete v PAOK Salonika (1515)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Clare Fallon. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more Greek soccer