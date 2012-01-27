ATHENS Jan 27 Greek football was thrown into chaos on Friday after organisers of the cash-strapped second and third tier leagues announced that they were suspending matches from Feb. 13 due to "economic collapse".

The Football League is waiting on funds from its sponsorship deal with state-run betting company OPAP, but the agreement, which was supposed to be completed in May 2011, has not yet been signed by OPAP.

"We have decided unanimously to suspend the Football League and Football League 2 championships from 13.02.2012 due to economic collapse and the failure of clubs to meet basic operating costs, given the lack of revenue from any source from May 2011 until today," the Football League said in a statement.

The heart of the dispute is over players' insurance and not their wages. Due to the lack of money, players are not insured except for on match days.

OPAP froze sponsorship payments at the end of last season because of the repeated crowd violence which marred Greek soccer, a move which has heavily affected the income of clubs outside the top flight.

"Today's announcement was a last resort," Football League president Stelios Sfakianakis told reporters.

"We are a group of limited companies and we are not free to seek other sources of income. We are at rock bottom poverty. Since last year, the organisation has received only 20,000 euros."

"We have been told by OPAP to wait and that negotiations are continuing. Our movement is intended to prompt to complete the dialogue."

Players union (PSAP) has backed the Football League's stance and has threatened to call a strike from next Wednesday if there is no signing of an agreement.

"For one month we have experienced the theater of the absurd...and unfortunately the joke continues," PSAP said in a statement.

"The patience of the players has come to an end. Players in the second and third divisions will play this weekend and then that's it.

"If the problem with insurance of players so that they and their families are protected continuously and not just on match days, is not resolved, then the players will begin their strike on Wednesday, February 1."

The Super League also criticised OPAP's delaying tactics and hinted that top flight matches could also be suspended if the saga drags on.

"We express our strong dissatisfaction with the attitude of OPAP and its underlying attitudes, which are mocking Greek football," the statement said, before adding that they would give OPAP until Monday to provide a written response.

OPAP was not available for comment. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)