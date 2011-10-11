ATHENS Oct 11 Asteras Tripolis will continue to
compete in the Greek Super League after the club and their
president were acquitted of bribery charges following an appeal,
the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) said on Tuesday.
Tripolis were demoted to Greece's second tier on Sept. 30
after being found guilty of bribery by the Super League's
disciplinary court while president Giorgos Borovilos received a
three-year ban and the club were fined 300,000 euros ($402,511).
But on Tuesday, the EPO's appeals committee announced that
Tripolis and Borovilos had been acquitted of all charges due to
insufficient evidence.
Tripolis had taken two points from their opening four
matches.
The news comes as another twist in the chaotic start to the
Greek season which is still reeling from the aftermath of a
match-fixing scandal which erupted in June.
Two places in the 16-team Super League are still to be
filled with four rounds of matches already played, while the
second division is yet to kick off due to several pending legal
cases.
Olympiakos Volos and Kavala were both demoted to Greece's
second tier in July for their involvement in match-fixing.
Former Portugal and English Premier League player Luis Boa
Morte, who signed for Larissa in the close season, is yet to
kick a ball as his club remains in limbo.
Larissa were relegated last season but are battling in the
sports courts to get reinstated in place of Volos or Kavala.
Their case, along with that of Panserraikos, is expected to
conclude next week.
"I have come from England to play football, but I have never
seen a thing like this in my career," Boa Morte told NovasportFM
radio.
"It has probably never happened before anywhere that in
mid-October a team does not know in which league it will be
playing."
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories