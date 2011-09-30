By Graham Wood
| ATHENS, Sept 30
ATHENS, Sept 30 Asteras Tripolis have been
demoted from the Greek Super League to the second division after
being found guilty of bribery, the organization's disciplinary
committee said on Friday.
Tripolis president Giorgos Borovilos has received a
three-year ban and the club have been fined 300,000 euros
($402,511), the Super League said.
Tripolis, relegated at the end of last season, had only
secured their participation in the top flight on Sept. 5 when
Iraklis were demoted for forging a document.
However, football prosecutor Andreas Fakos filed charges
against Tripolis, accusing Borovilos of giving the then
Olympiakos Volos owner Achilleas Beos 500,000 euros for his team
to underperform when the two teams met at Tripoli in March 2011.
Asteras won the match 2-1. Borovilos was found guilty of the
charges.
The verdict is subject to appeal and the Super League have
yet to confirm which team will replace Tripolis, who had taken
two points from their opening four matches.
The news comes as another blow to Greek football which is
still reeling from the aftermath of a match-fixing scandal which
erupted in June.
The decision also means that three places in the 16-team
Super League are still to be filled with four rounds of matches
already played.
Olympiakos Volos and Kavala were both relegated to Greece's
second tier in July for their involvement in match-fixing.
Volos president Achilleas Beos, in prison pending trial for
his involvement, and former Kavala owner Makis Psomiadis, also
identified by the Athens prosecutor in the fixing probe,
received life bans from football.
Volos and Kavala, who were heavily fined, have since been
sent to the fourth division for their involvement in further
match-fixing cases.
The Super League have confirmed that the Professional Sports
Committee (EEA) is expected to announce the decision on the
licences of Doxa Dramas and Levadiakos, who are due to take the
places of Volos and Kavala, next Tuesday.
(Editing by Justin Palmer; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((justin.palmer@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933;
Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer
($1 = 0.745 Euros)