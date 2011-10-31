BUDAPEST Oct 31 Former European Footballer of the Year Florian Albert died on Monday, the Hungarian Football Association said in a statement.

The former Ferencvaros forward, who turned 70 last month, won Europe's top individual award in 1967 and made 75 appearances for his country, scoring 31 goals.

Known as the 'Emperor' in his homeland, Albert was a one club player and between 1959 and 1974 he made 351 league appearances for Ferencvaros, scoring 256 goals for the Budapest club.

Albert was part of the Ferencvaros team which won the 1965 Inter Cities Fairs Cup, precursor of the UEFA Cup, beating Juventus in the final in Turin and which won four Hungarian league titles.

A tall and elegant player, with excellent close control, Albert was joint top scorer in the 1962 World Cup finals where he was also named Young Player of the tournament.

Albert's son, Florian Albert Jr, also played for Ferencvaros and Hungary and the club's stadium is named after him.

No cause was given for Albert's death but he was reported to have undergone heart surgery last Thursday.

There have also been concerns recently regarding another Hungarian great, Gyula Grosics, the goalkeeper of the Mighty Magyars team of the 1950s. He is recovering in hospital following a fall, but is was not in any immediate danger, a hospital spokesman said at the weekend.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, additional writing by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)