BUDAPEST Oct 30 Gyula Grosics, 85, the
goalkeeper of the outstanding Hungary team of the 1950s
enshrined in soccer folklore as the Magical Magyars, was
recovering in hospital on Sunday after falling down an
escalator, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Grosics -- one of the top names of the team that narrowly
lost the 1954 World Cup final to West Germany for their first
defeat for four years -- had not suffered any life-threatening
injuries, according to Dr. Magdolna Balazs.
She confirmed Grosics was hospitalised on Friday after
falling down the escalator, fracturing his heel bone and
suffering bruises to his chest.
Doctors expect he will be able to walk using a cane in a few
days but he does not require surgery.
"He is conscious and communicative. He is doing well
considering how badly he fell," Balazs told Reuters. adding it
was not yet clear when he would be well enough to leave
hospital.
Grosics, who made 88 appearances for Hungary between 1947
and 1962, was also part of the team that won the 1952 Olympic
soccer title and in 1953 was in the side that beat England 6-3
at Wembley Stadium to become the first overseas side ever to
beat England at home.
