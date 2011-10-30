BUDAPEST Oct 30 Gyula Grosics, 85, the goalkeeper of the outstanding Hungary team of the 1950s enshrined in soccer folklore as the Magical Magyars, was recovering in hospital on Sunday after falling down an escalator, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Grosics -- one of the top names of the team that narrowly lost the 1954 World Cup final to West Germany for their first defeat for four years -- had not suffered any life-threatening injuries, according to Dr. Magdolna Balazs.

She confirmed Grosics was hospitalised on Friday after falling down the escalator, fracturing his heel bone and suffering bruises to his chest.

Doctors expect he will be able to walk using a cane in a few days but he does not require surgery.

"He is conscious and communicative. He is doing well considering how badly he fell," Balazs told Reuters. adding it was not yet clear when he would be well enough to leave hospital.

Grosics, who made 88 appearances for Hungary between 1947 and 1962, was also part of the team that won the 1952 Olympic soccer title and in 1953 was in the side that beat England 6-3 at Wembley Stadium to become the first overseas side ever to beat England at home. (Additional reporting by Mike Collett in London, editing by Mark Meadows)