GYOR Feb 29 Bulgaria struck late to
grab a 1-1 draw with Hungary in a friendly on Wednesday and
ensure their new coach Luboslav Penev avoided defeat in his
first match in charge.
Hungary, who have not beaten their local rivals since 1975,
started strongly with Adam Szalai's header striking the post
after four minutes.
Just before halftime Adam Pinter's long-range shot found
Szalai in the area and the tall forward made no mistake from 11
yards out, coolly slotting the ball into the corner of the net.
Bulgaria missed several good chances in the second half and
Hungary goalkeeper Adam Bogdan made a brilliant save from
Aleksandar Tonev's shot.
The visitors finally created an equaliser when substitute
striker Valeri Bojinov scored from 16 yards three minutes from
time.
"We played an excellent second half and should have won the
game," Penev, who succeeded German Lothar Matthaeus as Bulgaria
coach, told a news conference. "We functioned as a team and I
hope next time we grab the win."
(Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas, editing by Ed Osmond)