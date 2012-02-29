GYOR Feb 29 Bulgaria struck late to grab a 1-1 draw with Hungary in a friendly on Wednesday and ensure their new coach Luboslav Penev avoided defeat in his first match in charge.

Hungary, who have not beaten their local rivals since 1975, started strongly with Adam Szalai's header striking the post after four minutes.

Just before halftime Adam Pinter's long-range shot found Szalai in the area and the tall forward made no mistake from 11 yards out, coolly slotting the ball into the corner of the net.

Bulgaria missed several good chances in the second half and Hungary goalkeeper Adam Bogdan made a brilliant save from Aleksandar Tonev's shot.

The visitors finally created an equaliser when substitute striker Valeri Bojinov scored from 16 yards three minutes from time.

"We played an excellent second half and should have won the game," Penev, who succeeded German Lothar Matthaeus as Bulgaria coach, told a news conference. "We functioned as a team and I hope next time we grab the win."

