Aug 19 Hungarian championship result and
standings on Friday.
Zalaegerszeg 1 Vasas Budapest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 5 5 0 0 11 3 15
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 5 5 0 0 8 3 15
3 Pecs 5 4 1 0 8 4 13
-------------------------
4 Honved 5 4 0 1 14 4 12
-------------------------
5 Papa 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
6 Paks 5 2 2 1 7 8 8
7 Kecskemeti TE 5 2 1 2 10 7 7
8 Fehervar 5 2 1 2 7 4 7
9 Diosgyor 5 2 1 2 8 6 7
10 Siofok 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
11 Kaposvar 5 1 2 2 6 9 5
12 Szombathelyi Haladas 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
13 Ferencvaros 5 0 2 3 3 6 2
14 Vasas Budapest 6 0 2 4 6 15 2
-------------------------
15 Ujpest 5 0 1 4 2 8 1
16 Zalaegerszeg 6 0 1 5 3 14 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Papa v Debrecen (1300)
Fehervar v Pecs (1530)
Paks v Gyor ETO (1600)
Kecskemeti TE v Honved (1700)
Siofok v Kaposvar (1700)
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Ujpest v Diosgyor (1400)
Ferencvaros v Szombathelyi Haladas (1600)