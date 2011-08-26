Aug 26 Hungarian championship result and
standings on Friday.
Gyor ETO 5 Zalaegerszeg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Gyor ETO 7 7 0 0 15 5 21
-------------------------
2 Debrecen 6 6 0 0 13 3 18
3 Pecs 6 4 1 1 9 8 13
-------------------------
4 Honved 6 4 0 2 15 7 12
-------------------------
5 Fehervar 6 3 1 2 11 5 10
6 Kecskemeti TE 6 3 1 2 13 8 10
7 Papa 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
8 Diosgyor 6 2 2 2 9 7 8
9 Siofok 6 2 2 2 6 5 8
10 Paks 6 2 2 2 8 10 8
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
12 Kaposvar 6 1 2 3 7 12 5
13 Ferencvaros 6 0 2 4 4 8 2
14 Ujpest 6 0 2 4 3 9 2
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 6 0 2 4 6 15 2
16 Zalaegerszeg 7 0 1 6 4 19 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Diosgyor v Siofok (1300)
Honved v Fehervar (1530)
Kaposvar v Paks (1700)
Pecs v Papa (1700)
Playing on Sunday
Debrecen v Ujpest (1400)
Szombathelyi Haladas v Kecskemeti TE (1600)
Vasas Budapest v Ferencvaros (1600)
