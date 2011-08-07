Aug 7 Results and standings from the Hungarian
championship on Sunday
Ferencvaros 0 Pecs 1
Kecskemeti TE 0 Debrecen 1
Ujpest 0 Paks 2
Played on Saturday
Papa 1 Kaposvar 0
Siofok 0 Gyor ETO 1
Vasas Budapest 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Fehervar 2 Diosgyor 0
pLAYED ON Friday
Zalaegerszeg 0 Honved 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 4 4 0 0 9 2 12
-------------------------
2 Pecs 4 4 0 0 6 2 12
3 Gyor ETO 4 4 0 0 5 1 12
-------------------------
4 Papa 4 3 1 0 5 1 10
-------------------------
5 Honved 4 3 0 1 13 4 9
6 Paks 4 2 1 1 6 7 7
7 Fehervar 3 2 0 1 6 2 6
8 Kecskemeti TE 4 2 0 2 8 5 6
9 Diosgyor 4 1 1 2 6 6 4
10 Kaposvar 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
11 Siofok 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
12 Ferencvaros 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
13 Szombathelyi Haladas 4 0 1 3 2 6 1
14 Vasas Budapest 4 0 1 3 3 11 1
-------------------------
15 Ujpest 4 0 0 4 0 6 0
16 Zalaegerszeg 4 0 0 4 2 12 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation