Oct 23 Hungarian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Gyor ETO 1 Fehervar 0
Pecs 0 Debrecen 0
Played on Saturday
Ferencvaros 3 Ujpest 0
Kecskemeti TE 3 Papa 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Kaposvar 1
Vasas Budapest 1 Paks 0
Zalaegerszeg 1 Siofok 1
Played on Friday
Honved 2 Diosgyor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 13 10 3 0 28 8 33
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 13 10 1 2 22 9 31
3 Honved 13 7 2 4 25 16 23
-------------------------
4 Kecskemeti TE 13 6 4 3 23 16 22
-----------------------
5 Diosgyor 13 6 3 4 21 17 21
6 Fehervar 13 6 2 5 17 10 20
7 Pecs 13 5 5 3 18 23 20
8 Paks 13 4 5 4 25 28 17
9 Papa 13 4 3 6 12 16 15
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 13 4 3 6 15 20 15
11 Vasas Budapest 13 3 6 4 13 16 15
12 Siofok 13 2 7 4 10 11 13
13 Ferencvaros 13 3 2 8 11 15 11
14 Ujpest 13 3 2 8 17 24 11
-------------------------
15 Kaposvar 13 1 8 4 17 23 11
16 Zalaegerszeg 13 0 4 9 10 32 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation