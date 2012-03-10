March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Hungarian championship on Saturday.
Honved 2 Zalaegerszeg 0
Debrecen 2 Kecskemeti TE 1
Kaposvar 2 Papa 0
Paks 2 Ujpest 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Vasas Budapest 0
Friday, March 9
Gyor ETO 4 Siofok 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 19 14 5 0 39 13 47
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 19 13 2 4 35 20 41
3 Fehervar 18 11 2 5 34 13 35
-------------------------
4 Honved 19 10 5 4 36 22 35
-------------------------
5 Pecs 18 7 8 3 27 26 29
6 Kecskemeti TE 19 8 4 7 30 26 28
7 Diosgyor 18 8 4 6 28 24 28
8 Paks 19 7 6 6 33 33 27
9 Szombathelyi Haladas 19 5 6 8 21 25 21
10 Kaposvar 19 3 11 5 22 27 20
11 Ferencvaros 18 5 4 9 17 19 19
12 Papa 19 5 3 11 18 28 18
13 Ujpest 19 5 3 11 23 34 18
14 Vasas Budapest 19 3 8 8 17 29 17
14 Siofok 19 3 8 8 17 29 17
-------------------------
16 Zalaegerszeg 19 0 7 12 16 45 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 11
Pecs v Ferencvaros (1500)
Diosgyor v Fehervar (1700)