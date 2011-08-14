Aug 14 Results and standings from the Hungarian
championship on Sunday
Debrecen 2 Fehervar 1
Kaposvar 2 Ujpest 2
Saturday, August 13
Honved 1 Ferencvaros 0
Diosgyor 2 Papa 0
Gyor ETO 3 Vasas Budapest 2
Paks 1 Siofok 1
Pecs 2 Kecskemeti TE 2
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Zalaegerszeg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 5 5 0 0 11 3 15
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 5 5 0 0 8 3 15
3 Pecs 5 4 1 0 8 4 13
-------------------------
4 Honved 5 4 0 1 14 4 12
-------------------------
5 Papa 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
6 Paks 5 2 2 1 7 8 8
7 Kecskemeti TE 5 2 1 2 10 7 7
8 Diosgyor 5 2 1 2 8 6 7
9 Fehervar 4 2 0 2 7 4 6
10 Kaposvar 5 1 2 2 6 9 5
11 Siofok 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
12 Szombathelyi Haladas 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
13 Ferencvaros 5 0 2 3 3 6 2
14 Ujpest 5 0 1 4 2 8 1
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 5 0 1 4 5 14 1
16 Zalaegerszeg 5 0 0 5 2 13 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation