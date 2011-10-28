Oct 28 Hungarian championship result and
standings on Friday:
Diosgyor 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 13 10 3 0 28 8 33
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 13 10 1 2 22 9 31
3 Diosgyor 14 7 3 4 22 17 24
-------------------------
4 Honved 13 7 2 4 25 16 23
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 13 6 4 3 23 16 22
6 Fehervar 13 6 2 5 17 10 20
7 Pecs 13 5 5 3 18 23 20
8 Paks 13 4 5 4 25 28 17
9 Papa 13 4 3 6 12 16 15
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 14 4 3 7 15 21 15
11 Vasas Budapest 13 3 6 4 13 16 15
12 Siofok 13 2 7 4 10 11 13
13 Ferencvaros 13 3 2 8 11 15 11
14 Ujpest 13 3 2 8 17 24 11
-------------------------
15 Kaposvar 13 1 8 4 17 23 11
16 Zalaegerszeg 13 0 4 9 10 32 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Papa v Fehervar (1300)
Kaposvar v Vasas Budapest (1500)
Paks v Zalaegerszeg (1500)
Pecs v Gyor ETO (1500)
Ujpest v Kecskemeti TE (1530)
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Debrecen v Honved (1500)
Siofok v Ferencvaros (1700)
