Oct 30 Results and standings from the
Hungarian
championship on Sunday
Debrecen 1 Honved 1
Siofok 0 Ferencvaros 2
Played Saturday
Kaposvar 0 Vasas Budapest 0
Papa 2 Fehervar 3
Paks 4 Zalaegerszeg 2
Pecs 3 Gyor ETO 1
Ujpest 3 Kecskemeti TE 1
Friday, October 28
Diosgyor 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 14 10 4 0 29 9 34
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 14 10 1 3 23 12 31
3 Honved 14 7 3 4 26 17 24
-------------------------
4 Diosgyor 14 7 3 4 22 17 24
-------------------------
5 Fehervar 14 7 2 5 20 12 23
6 Pecs 14 6 5 3 21 24 23
7 Kecskemeti TE 14 6 4 4 24 19 22
8 Paks 14 5 5 4 29 30 20
9 Vasas Budapest 14 3 7 4 13 16 16
10 Papa 14 4 3 7 14 19 15
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 14 4 3 7 15 21 15
12 Ferencvaros 14 4 2 8 13 15 14
13 Ujpest 14 4 2 8 20 25 14
14 Siofok 14 2 7 5 10 13 13
-------------------------
15 Kaposvar 14 1 9 4 17 23 12
16 Zalaegerszeg 14 0 4 10 12 36 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation