Oct 30 Results and standings from the Hungarian championship on Sunday Debrecen 1 Honved 1 Siofok 0 Ferencvaros 2

Played Saturday Kaposvar 0 Vasas Budapest 0 Papa 2 Fehervar 3 Paks 4 Zalaegerszeg 2 Pecs 3 Gyor ETO 1 Ujpest 3 Kecskemeti TE 1 Friday, October 28 Diosgyor 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Debrecen 14 10 4 0 29 9 34 ------------------------- 2 Gyor ETO 14 10 1 3 23 12 31 3 Honved 14 7 3 4 26 17 24 ------------------------- 4 Diosgyor 14 7 3 4 22 17 24 ------------------------- 5 Fehervar 14 7 2 5 20 12 23 6 Pecs 14 6 5 3 21 24 23 7 Kecskemeti TE 14 6 4 4 24 19 22 8 Paks 14 5 5 4 29 30 20 9 Vasas Budapest 14 3 7 4 13 16 16 10 Papa 14 4 3 7 14 19 15 11 Szombathelyi Haladas 14 4 3 7 15 21 15 12 Ferencvaros 14 4 2 8 13 15 14 13 Ujpest 14 4 2 8 20 25 14 14 Siofok 14 2 7 5 10 13 13 ------------------------- 15 Kaposvar 14 1 9 4 17 23 12 16 Zalaegerszeg 14 0 4 10 12 36 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation