Aug 21 Hungarian championship results
and standings on Sunday.
Ferencvaros 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 2
Ujpest 1 Diosgyor 1
Played on Saturday
Kecskemeti TE 3 Honved 1
Papa 0 Debrecen 2
Paks 1 Gyor ETO 2
Siofok 3 Kaposvar 1
Fehervar 4 Pecs 1
Played on Friday
Zalaegerszeg 1 Vasas Budapest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 6 6 0 0 13 3 18
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 6 6 0 0 10 4 18
3 Pecs 6 4 1 1 9 8 13
-------------------------
4 Honved 6 4 0 2 15 7 12
-------------------------
5 Fehervar 6 3 1 2 11 5 10
6 Kecskemeti TE 6 3 1 2 13 8 10
7 Papa 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
8 Diosgyor 6 2 2 2 9 7 8
9 Siofok 6 2 2 2 6 5 8
10 Paks 6 2 2 2 8 10 8
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
12 Kaposvar 6 1 2 3 7 12 5
13 Ferencvaros 6 0 2 4 4 8 2
14 Ujpest 6 0 2 4 3 9 2
-------------------------
15 Vasas Budapest 6 0 2 4 6 15 2
16 Zalaegerszeg 6 0 1 5 3 14 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation