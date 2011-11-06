Nov 6 Results and standings from the
Hungarian
championship on Sunday
Ferencvaros 0 Paks 0
Fehervar 3 Ujpest 0
Played on Saturday
Honved 1 Pecs 1
Kecskemeti TE 3 Siofok 2
Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Debrecen 1
Vasas Budapest 2 Diosgyor 3
Zalaegerszeg 1 Kaposvar 1
Played on Friday
Gyor ETO 3 Papa 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 15 11 4 0 30 9 37
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 15 11 1 3 26 14 34
3 Diosgyor 15 8 3 4 25 19 27
-------------------------
4 Fehervar 15 8 2 5 23 12 26
-------------------------
5 Honved 15 7 4 4 27 18 25
6 Kecskemeti TE 15 7 4 4 27 21 25
7 Pecs 15 6 6 3 22 25 24
8 Paks 15 5 6 4 29 30 21
9 Vasas Budapest 15 3 7 5 15 19 16
10 Ferencvaros 15 4 3 8 13 15 15
11 Papa 15 4 3 8 16 22 15
12 Szombathelyi Haladas 15 4 3 8 15 22 15
13 Ujpest 15 4 2 9 20 28 14
14 Siofok 15 2 7 6 12 16 13
-------------------------
15 Kaposvar 15 1 10 4 18 24 13
16 Zalaegerszeg 15 0 5 10 13 37 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
