Aug 28 Hungarian champianship results
and standings on Sunday.
Debrecen 3 Ujpest 2
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Kecskemeti TE 2
Vasas Budapest 2 Ferencvaros 0
Played on Saturday
Honved 1 Fehervar 0
Diosgyor 2 Siofok 1
Kaposvar 4 Paks 4
Pecs 2 Papa 1
Played on Friday
Gyor ETO 5 Zalaegerszeg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 7 7 0 0 16 5 21
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 7 7 0 0 15 5 21
3 Pecs 7 5 1 1 11 9 16
-------------------------
4 Honved 7 5 0 2 16 7 15
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 7 3 2 2 15 10 11
6 Diosgyor 7 3 2 2 11 8 11
7 Fehervar 7 3 1 3 11 6 10
8 Papa 7 3 1 3 6 7 10
9 Paks 7 2 3 2 12 14 9
10 Siofok 7 2 2 3 7 7 8
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
12 Kaposvar 7 1 3 3 11 16 6
13 Vasas Budapest 7 1 2 4 8 15 5
14 Ferencvaros 7 0 2 5 4 10 2
-------------------------
15 Ujpest 7 0 2 5 5 12 2
16 Zalaegerszeg 7 0 1 6 4 19 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation