Nov 20 Hungarian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Ferencvaros 0 Kaposvar 0
Vasas Budapest 0 Debrecen 0
Played on Saturday
Gyor ETO 1 Honved 3
Kecskemeti TE 0 Paks 1
Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Pecs 0
Fehervar 7 Siofok 0
Zalaegerszeg 1 Diosgyor 1
Played on Friday
Papa 0 Ujpest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 16 11 5 0 30 9 38
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 16 11 1 4 27 17 34
3 Fehervar 16 9 2 5 30 12 29
-------------------------
4 Honved 16 8 4 4 30 19 28
-------------------------
5 Diosgyor 16 8 4 4 26 20 28
6 Kecskemeti TE 16 7 4 5 27 22 25
7 Pecs 16 6 7 3 22 25 25
8 Paks 16 6 6 4 30 30 24
9 Ujpest 16 5 2 9 21 28 17
10 Vasas Budapest 16 3 8 5 15 19 17
11 Ferencvaros 16 4 4 8 13 15 16
12 Szombathelyi Haladas 16 4 4 8 15 22 16
13 Papa 16 4 3 9 16 23 15
14 Kaposvar 16 1 11 4 18 24 14
-------------------------
15 Siofok 16 2 7 7 12 23 13
16 Zalaegerszeg 16 0 6 10 14 38 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
