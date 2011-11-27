- Nov 27 Results and standings from
the Hungarian
championship on Sunday
Diosgyor 2 Ferencvaros 3
Paks 1 Fehervar 2
Played on Saturday
Debrecen 5 Zalaegerszeg 2
Kaposvar 2 Kecskemeti TE 1
Pecs 5 Vasas Budapest 1
Siofok 3 Papa 1
Ujpest 1 Gyor ETO 3
Friday, November 25
Honved 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 17 12 5 0 35 11 41
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 17 12 1 4 30 18 37
3 Fehervar 17 10 2 5 32 13 32
-------------------------
4 Honved 17 8 5 4 32 21 29
-------------------------
5 Diosgyor 17 8 4 5 28 23 28
6 Pecs 17 7 7 3 27 26 28
7 Kecskemeti TE 17 7 4 6 28 24 25
8 Paks 17 6 6 5 31 32 24
9 Ferencvaros 17 5 4 8 16 17 19
10 Ujpest 17 5 2 10 22 31 17
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 17 4 5 8 17 24 17
12 Vasas Budapest 17 3 8 6 16 24 17
13 Kaposvar 17 2 11 4 20 25 17
14 Siofok 17 3 7 7 15 24 16
-------------------------
15 Papa 17 4 3 10 17 26 15
16 Zalaegerszeg 17 0 6 11 16 43 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation