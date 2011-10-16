Oct 16 Hungarian championship results
and standings on Sunday.
Papa 1 Ferencvaros 2
Ujpest 4 Zalaegerszeg 2
Played on Saturday
Debrecen 2 Gyor ETO 0
Diosgyor 4 Pecs 0
Kaposvar 2 Honved 2
Paks 3 Szombathelyi Haladas 2
Siofok 0 Vasas Budapest 0
Fehervar 0 Kecskemeti TE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 12 10 2 0 28 8 32
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 12 9 1 2 21 9 28
3 Diosgyor 12 6 3 3 20 15 21
-------------------------
4 Honved 12 6 2 4 23 15 20
-------------------------
5 Fehervar 12 6 2 4 17 9 20
6 Kecskemeti TE 12 5 4 3 20 16 19
7 Pecs 12 5 4 3 18 23 19
8 Paks 12 4 5 3 25 27 17
9 Papa 12 4 3 5 12 13 15
10 Szombathelyi Haladas 12 4 2 6 14 19 14
11 Siofok 12 2 6 4 9 10 12
12 Vasas Budapest 12 2 6 4 12 16 12
13 Ujpest 12 3 2 7 17 21 11
14 Kaposvar 12 1 7 4 16 22 10
-------------------------
15 Ferencvaros 12 2 2 8 8 15 8
16 Zalaegerszeg 12 0 3 9 9 31 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation