Sept 9 Hungarian championship results and
standings on Friday
Siofok 0 Debrecen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 8 7 1 0 16 5 22
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 7 7 0 0 15 5 21
3 Pecs 7 5 1 1 11 9 16
-------------------------
4 Honved 7 5 0 2 16 7 15
-------------------------
5 Kecskemeti TE 7 3 2 2 15 10 11
6 Diosgyor 7 3 2 2 11 8 11
7 Fehervar 7 3 1 3 11 6 10
8 Papa 7 3 1 3 6 7 10
9 Siofok 8 2 3 3 7 7 9
10 Paks 7 2 3 2 12 14 9
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
12 Kaposvar 7 1 3 3 11 16 6
13 Vasas Budapest 7 1 2 4 8 15 5
14 Ferencvaros 7 0 2 5 4 10 2
-------------------------
15 Ujpest 7 0 2 5 5 12 2
16 Zalaegerszeg 7 0 1 6 4 19 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday
Ujpest v Pecs (1300)
Fehervar v Szombathelyi Haladas (1530)
Kaposvar v Gyor ETO (1700)
Kecskemeti TE v Vasas Budapest (1700)
Papa v Honved (1700)
Sunday
Paks v Diosgyor (1400)
Ferencvaros v Zalaegerszeg (1600)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
For more soccer results