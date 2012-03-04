March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Hungarian championship on Sunday
Kecskemeti TE 1 Diosgyor 0
Szombathelyi Haladas 1 Gyor ETO 1
Saturday, March 3
Ferencvaros 1 Debrecen 2
Papa 1 Paks 0
Ujpest 1 Siofok 1
Fehervar 2 Kaposvar 0
Zalaegerszeg 0 Pecs 0
Friday, March 2
Vasas Budapest 1 Honved 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 18 13 5 0 37 12 44
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 18 12 2 4 31 19 38
3 Fehervar 18 11 2 5 34 13 35
-------------------------
4 Honved 18 9 5 4 34 22 32
-------------------------
5 Pecs 18 7 8 3 27 26 29
6 Kecskemeti TE 18 8 4 6 29 24 28
7 Diosgyor 18 8 4 6 28 24 28
8 Paks 18 6 6 6 31 33 24
9 Ferencvaros 18 5 4 9 17 19 19
10 Papa 18 5 3 10 18 26 18
11 Ujpest 18 5 3 10 23 32 18
12 Szombathelyi Haladas 18 4 6 8 18 25 18
13 Vasas Budapest 18 3 8 7 17 26 17
14 Siofok 18 3 8 7 16 25 17
-------------------------
15 Kaposvar 18 2 11 5 20 27 17
16 Zalaegerszeg 18 0 7 11 16 43 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation