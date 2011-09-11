Sept 11 Hungarian championship results
and standings on Sunday.
Ferencvaros 2 Zalaegerszeg 0
Paks 1 Diosgyor 1
Played on Saturday
Kaposvar 0 Gyor ETO 0
Kecskemeti TE 1 Vasas Budapest 1
Papa 3 Honved 1
Ujpest 4 Pecs 1
Fehervar 1 Szombathelyi Haladas 0
Played on Friday
Siofok 0 Debrecen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 8 7 1 0 16 5 22
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 8 7 1 0 15 5 22
3 Pecs 8 5 1 2 12 13 16
-------------------------
4 Honved 8 5 0 3 17 10 15
-------------------------
5 Fehervar 8 4 1 3 12 6 13
6 Papa 8 4 1 3 9 8 13
7 Kecskemeti TE 8 3 3 2 16 11 12
8 Diosgyor 8 3 3 2 12 9 12
9 Paks 8 2 4 2 13 15 10
10 Siofok 8 2 3 3 7 7 9
11 Szombathelyi Haladas 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
12 Kaposvar 8 1 4 3 11 16 7
13 Vasas Budapest 8 1 3 4 9 16 6
14 Ujpest 8 1 2 5 9 13 5
-------------------------
15 Ferencvaros 8 1 2 5 6 10 5
16 Zalaegerszeg 8 0 1 7 4 21 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
