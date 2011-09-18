Sept 18 Hungarian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Debrecen 4 Paks 2
Gyor ETO 2 Ferencvaros 0
Played on Saturday
Honved 2 Ujpest 0
Pecs 1 Siofok 1
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Papa 1
Vasas Budapest 0 Fehervar 0
Zalaegerszeg 1 Kecskemeti TE 1
Played on Friday
Diosgyor 2 Kaposvar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 9 8 1 0 20 7 25
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 9 8 1 0 17 5 25
3 Honved 9 6 0 3 19 10 18
-------------------------
4 Pecs 9 5 2 2 13 14 17
-------------------------
5 Diosgyor 9 4 3 2 14 10 15
6 Fehervar 9 4 2 3 12 6 14
7 Papa 9 4 1 4 10 10 13
8 Kecskemeti TE 9 3 4 2 17 12 13
9 Szombathelyi Haladas 9 3 2 4 9 11 11
10 Siofok 9 2 4 3 8 8 10
11 Paks 9 2 4 3 15 19 10
12 Kaposvar 9 1 4 4 12 18 7
13 Vasas Budapest 9 1 4 4 9 16 7
14 Ujpest 9 1 2 6 9 15 5
-------------------------
15 Ferencvaros 9 1 2 6 6 12 5
16 Zalaegerszeg 9 0 2 7 5 22 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
