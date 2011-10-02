Oct 2 Hungarian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Debrecen 5 Diosgyor 0
Ferencvaros 0 Fehervar 1
Played on Saturday
Honved 2 Paks 3
Pecs 1 Kaposvar 1
Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Siofok 1
Vasas Budapest 3 Ujpest 0
Zalaegerszeg 1 Papa 1
Played on Friday
Gyor ETO 4 Kecskemeti TE 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Debrecen 11 9 2 0 26 8 29
-------------------------
2 Gyor ETO 11 9 1 1 21 7 28
3 Fehervar 11 6 2 3 17 7 20
-------------------------
4 Honved 11 6 1 4 21 13 19
-------------------------
5 Pecs 11 5 4 2 18 19 19
6 Diosgyor 11 5 3 3 16 15 18
7 Kecskemeti TE 11 4 4 3 18 16 16
8 Papa 11 4 3 4 11 11 15
9 Szombathelyi Haladas 11 4 2 5 12 16 14
10 Paks 11 3 5 3 22 25 14
11 Siofok 11 2 5 4 9 10 11
12 Vasas Budapest 11 2 5 4 12 16 11
13 Kaposvar 11 1 6 4 14 20 9
14 Ujpest 11 2 2 7 13 19 8
-------------------------
15 Ferencvaros 11 1 2 8 6 14 5
16 Zalaegerszeg 11 0 3 8 7 27 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation