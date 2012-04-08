April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Hungarian championship matches on Sunday: Honved 2 Papa 0 Zalaegerszeg 2 Ferencvaros 3

Saturday, April 7 Debrecen 1 Siofok 1 Diosgyor 1 Paks 2 Pecs 0 Ujpest 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 2 Fehervar 2 Vasas Budapest 2 Kecskemeti TE 4

Friday, April 6 Gyor ETO 2 Kaposvar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Debrecen 23 16 7 0 48 17 55 ------------------------- 2 Gyor ETO 23 17 2 4 45 23 53 3 Fehervar 23 14 3 6 42 17 45 ------------------------- 4 Honved 23 11 6 6 39 27 39 ------------------------- 5 Kecskemeti TE 23 10 5 8 41 33 35 6 Diosgyor 23 10 4 9 32 30 34 7 Pecs 23 8 10 5 30 32 34 8 Paks 23 8 7 8 36 40 31 9 Ferencvaros 23 8 5 10 24 23 29 10 Szombathelyi Haladas 23 6 9 8 28 31 27 11 Siofok 23 6 9 8 24 32 27 12 Ujpest 23 6 4 13 27 41 22 13 Kaposvar 23 3 12 8 26 35 21 14 Papa 23 5 5 13 21 34 20 ------------------------- 15 Vasas Budapest 23 4 8 11 23 38 20 16 Zalaegerszeg 23 0 8 15 21 54 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation (To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more soccer)