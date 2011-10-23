LONDON Oct 23 Manchester City humbled their
neighbours United by beating them 6-1 and Levante still lead in
Spain where European champions Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw
by Sevilla.
ENGLAND
Manchester City crushed Manchester United 6-1 at Old
Trafford and Chelsea had two players sent off and lost 1-0 at
Queens Park Rangers on a remarkable day in the Premier League.
Mario Balotelli and Edin Dzeko each scored twice and Sergio
Aguero and David Silva added the others as City ended United's
18-month home unbeaten run and moved five points clear of the
champions at the top of the table.
Chelsea had Jose Bosingwa and Didier Drogba sent off in the
first half at Loftus Road where a Heidar Helguson penalty
secured the points and a first home win of the season for
Rangers.
SPAIN
Surprise packages Levante continued their remarkable
early-season run when the tiny Valencia-based club stunned
Villarreal 3-0 to move a point clear of Real Madrid at the top.
Jose Mourinho's Real were the overnight leaders after they
thrashed Malaga 4-0 on Saturday thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo
hat-trick.
Champions Barcelona, bidding for a fourth consecutive title,
slipped to third after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to
Sevilla, in fourth.
The match at the Nou Camp ended in acrimony after Barca were
awarded a stoppage-time penalty and a mass brawl erupted which
led to the dismissal of Sevilla striker Frederic Kanoute.
Goalkeeper Javi Varas saved Lionel Messi's spot kick before
the visitors had defender Fernando Navarro sent off for a wild
tackle on Pedro.
GERMANY
Leaders Bayern Munich conceded their first league goal for
more than eight games and had Jerome Boateng sent off for
fighting before the half hour as they lost 2-1 at Hanover 96.
Mohammed Abdellaoue's 23rd minute penalty for Hanover was
the first goal that Manuel Neuer had conceded in 761 minutes of
play in the Bundesliga, the last being on the opening day
against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Bayern remained on 22 points from 10 games and their lead
was cut to three points by defending champions Borussia
Dortmund, who thrashed Cologne 5-0 with Robert Lewandowski
scoring twice.
Schalke 04, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 after Jefferson
Farfan ran 60 metres to score the winner, and Hanover 96 are a
further point behind.
ITALY
Kevin-Prince Boateng came on at halftime with AC Milan
losing 3-0 at Lecce and scored a hat-trick within 18 minutes to
fire them to an astonishing 4-3 win. Colombian Mario Yepes
headed the winner to leave Milan with 11 points from seven
games.
Udinese went top with 15 points thanks to a 3-0 win over
Novara with Antonio di Natale, last season's topscorer, scoring
twice.
Argentine teenager Erik Lamela scored after seven minutes of
his Serie A debut to give AS Roma a 1-0 win over Palermo and
Inter Milan beat Chievo by the same score for only their second
league win of the season.
FRANCE
Leaders Paris St Germain needed a brace from Nene to beat
promoted Dijon 2-0 and flying Montpellier stayed three points
behind after a 3-1 victory at Caen.
Lille, inconsistent so far in the defence of their title,
won the weekend's big French clash against Olympique Lyon 3-1
with Joe Cole rounding off the comeback victory in the north
east.
Olympique Marseille stopped the rot with a 2-0 home win over
bottom side Ajaccio but tensions remain between the club, fans
and coach Didier Deschamps.
PORTUGAL
Rivals Porto and Benfica both won and retained their
joint-lead in the Portuguese Premier League, on 20 points after
eight matches.
Stocky Brazilian striker Walter scored one and set up
another as Porto crushed Nacional 5-0 at home. Walter backheeled
the ball for Belgium's Steven Defour's opener and then tapped in
the 2-0 himself. Right-back Cristian Sapunaru scored the third
before Brazilians Kleber and Hulk added one each.
Paraguay's Oscar Cardozo headed in the decider in Benfica's
1-0 win at Beira Mar. Cardozo scored close to the half-time
whistle, arriving first to a kick clearance that Beira Mar
keeper Rui Rego embarrassingly fumbled.
