LONDON, Sept 30 Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season but were made to work hard as they clawed their way back from 2-0 down to beat Sevilla 3-2 with a stoppage-time goal from David Villa on Saturday.

Bayern Munich also registered their sixth successive league win, beating Werder Bremen 2-0 to stay top of the Bundesliga.

In the Premier League, Chelsea extended their lead at the summit to three points with a 2-1 win at London rivals Arsenal.

SPAIN

Leaders Barcelona will take an eight-point lead over arch- rivals Real Madrid into next weekend's 'Clasico' at the Nou Camp after they stormed back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Sevilla on Saturday to extend their perfect start.

Cesc Fabregas scored twice to level at 2-2 and David Villa came off the bench to net the winner deep into added time to give Barca 18 points from six matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed his 15th La Liga hat-trick in a 5-1 win for Real at home to promoted Deportivo Coruna on Sunday as Jose Mourinho's side continued their revival after a poor start to their title defence.

Real have 10 points in sixth and city rivals Atletico Madrid climbed above Malaga into second on 16 points thanks to a 1-0 win at bottom side Espanyol on Sunday. Malaga thumped 10-man Real Betis 4-0 on Saturday and have 14 points.

ENGLAND

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points with a 2-1 win over London rivals Arsenal as Manchester United slipped up at home to Tottenham Hotspur who registered their first win at Old Trafford since 1989.

Spaniards Fernando Torres and Juan Mata scored for Chelsea either side of a Gervinho equaliser and Jan Vertonghen, Gareth Bale and Clint Dempsey were all on target for Spurs.

United slipped to third with 12 points, four behind Chelsea, while Everton moved second thanks to a 3-1 comeback win over Southampton.

ITALY

Leaders Juventus demolished AS Roma 4-1, finishing the game as a contest in less than 20 minutes as they raced into a 3-0 lead.

Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal, from a penalty, and Alessandro Matri got Juventus off to a flying start with three goals in a seven-minute spell and Sebastian Giovinco added a fourth in the last minute. Pablo Osvaldo scored Roma's consolation with a 69th- minute penalty.

Napoli stayed level with Juventus on 16 points from six games after an Edinson Cavani penalty gave them a 1-0 win at previously unbeaten Sampdoria.

Lazio, who beat Siena 2-1, and Inter Milan, who overcame Fiorentina by the same score, are four points behind the leading pair.

GERMANY

Luiz Gustavo and Mario Mandzukic scored late goals as leaders Bayern Munich continued their dazzling start to the season with a 2-0 victory at Werder Bremen that extended their winning streak to six matches.

Alexander Meier struck twice to earn promoted Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-1 comeback win over Freiburg that keeps them hot on Bayern's heels with 16 points following their own spectacular start to the campaign.

Marco Reus scored twice for champions Borussia Dortmund who demolished his former team Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-0 to earn their first win in three games and move up to third on 11.

FRANCE

Leaders Olympique Marseille suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday while a rampant Paris St Germain climbed up to second with a 2-0 win against Sochaux on Saturday.

Marseille were thrashed 4-1 at Valenciennes but still lead PSG by three points after seven matches, while Olympique Lyon slipped to third on 14 points after losing 2-0 at home against Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

It was Lyon's first defeat of the season, leaving Bordeaux, PSG and fourth-placed Lorient, who drew 1-1 at Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday, as the only unbeaten sides in Ligue 1.

Champions Montpellier clinched a 2-0 win at Nancy on Saturday to move up to 13th on eight points.

Lille slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Stade Rennes that left them in 15th place and counting the cost of a knee injury to France midfielder Rio Mavuba.

PORTUGAL

Brazilian striker Lima scored twice as last season's runners-up Benfica came from behind to beat Pacos de Ferreira 2-1 away and join Porto at the top of the table.

Champions Porto had Jackson Martinez to thank for salvaging a point at Rio Ave with the Colombia striker heading home in injury time to secure a 2-2 draw.

Benfica face Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday and Porto will be hoping for a more resolute defensive display when they take on Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam's Christian Eriksen scored with a long-range effort to inflict a first defeat of the season on leaders Twente Enschede on Saturday.

Twente stay top despite the 1-0 loss, a point clear of Vitesse Arnhem who beat Utrecht 2-1.

PSV Eindhoven move up to third after debutant Juergen Locadia and Dries Mertens both scored hat-tricks in a 6-0 win against 10-man VVV-Venlo on Sunday. (Editing by Toby Davis)