LONDON Jan 31 Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez secured victory over nine-man Atletico Madrid in La Liga's top of the table clash, while Juventus won a 12th straight Serie A game to stay hot on the heels of leaders Napoli.

SPAIN

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez struck for Barcelona who came from behind to win 2-1 in their top of the table clash against nine-man Atletico Madrid and move three points clear in La Liga.

Atletico started stronger and went ahead through Koke before Barca clicked into gear and began to find holes in the visitors' defence. Messi equalised and then in-form Suarez hit his 31st goal in as many games.

Atletico's hopes of getting back into the game were hit by red cards for Filipe Luis and Diego Godin.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit his 35th hat-trick for third-placed Real Madrid as they swept Espanyol aside 6-0 but remain four points off Barca who also have also played a game fewer.

- -

ITALY

Titleholders Juventus remained two points off the pace in second spot by sweeping aside Chievo 4-0, their 12th win in a row, while Napoli stayed top when they thumped Empoli 5-1, with Gonzalo Higuain scoring his 22nd goal of the season.

AC Milan's Alex, Carlos Bacca and M'baye Niang secured an emphatic 3-0 win over neighbours Inter Milan, who missed a penalty when trailing 1-0, in the derby at San Siro.

- -

GERMANY

Bayern Munich stayed eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga when they beat relegation-threatened Hoffenheim 2-0 with Robert Lewandowski scoring the goals to take his tally to 19.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the league's leading scorer with 20 goals, also scored both goals as second-placed Borussia Dortmund beat Ingolstadt by the same score.

- -

FRANCE

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the last half hour to give the runaway Ligue 1 leaders a 2-0 win at St Etienne.

PSG, who have won 20 and drawn three of their 23 games, extended their lead to a mammoth 24 points after second-placed AS Monaco lost 3-0 at Angers.

- -

ENGLAND

There were no FA Cup fourth-round upsets with Aston Villa and Stoke City the only top-flight sides to fall, beaten 4-0 and 1-0 repectively by Premier League rivals Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Alexis Sanchez hit the winner for holders Arsenal in a 2-1 home victory over Burnley, Brazilian Oscar grabbed a hat-trick in Chelsea's 5-1 romp at Milton Keynes Dons while Nigerian teenager Kelechi Inheanacho also hit a treble for Manchester City in their drubbing of Villa.

Third-tier Peterborough twice came from behind to force a replay with West Bromwich Albion after a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns.

- -

NETHERLANDS

Ajax Amsterdam drew to leave champions PSV Eindhoven top by a point while Feyenoord lost for a fifth successive match.

Second-placed Ajax had a chance to overhaul PSV but lost a two-goal lead in stoppage time to draw 2-2 at Roda JC Kerkrade while Feyenoord, in third, lost 2-0 at home to ADO Den Haag.

PSV beat De Graafschap 4-2 to go top on 50 points.

- -

BELGIUM

Brecht Dejaegere scored a 70th-minute winner as champions Gent came from behind to beat struggling Waasland-Beveren 2-1 to retain their three-point lead at the top of the table.

Gent trailed to a goal by Angola international Jonathan Buatu but levelled soon after through Laurent Delpoitre before securing victory despite Sven Kums squandering a penalty.

Two first-half goals from Israeli international Lior Refaelov helped second-placed Club Bruges beat Lokeren 2-1.

- -

GREECE

Runaway Super League leaders Olympiakos Piraeus secured a 3-0 win at PAS Giannina as Greece midfielder Kostas Fortounis continued his sparkling form with a double and an assist.

Fortounis is the league's top scorer with 15 goals, helping Marco Silva's team notch up 19 wins in 20 matches to lead AEK Athens, who also won 3-0 at home to Veria, by 16 points.

Panathinaikos remain four points behind AEK after beating Platanias 3-2 with winger Nikos Kaltsas scoring twice.