LONDON Feb 19 Lionel Messi scored
four goals as Barcelona fought back from 1-0 down to overwhelm
Valencia 5-1 and remain 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real
Madrid who crushed Racing Santander 4-0 on Saturday.
AC Milan stayed ahead in Serie A with a 3-1 win at lowly
Cesena, one point clear of Juventus who won 3-1 at Catania.
In the English FA Cup, Liverpool eased into the last eight
with a 6-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion but Arsenal lost 2-0
to Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur were held 0-0 by Stevenage and
Chelsea drew 1-1 with Birmingham City.
- - - -
SPAIN
Real Madrid maintained their relentless pace at the top of
La Liga by thrashing struggling Racing Santander 4-0 at home on
Saturday.
Karim Benzema scored twice, Cristiano Ronaldo and Angel Di
Maria adding the others, as Jose Mourinho's men climbed on to 61
points from 23 matches.
They were 10 points ahead of champions Barcelona who were
led to a 5-1 comeback victory at home to Valencia by Lionel
Messi, who scored four times at the Nou Camp.
Xavi added the fifth, leaving Valencia 11 points back in
third.
- - - -
ENGLAND
London's three big clubs all struggled in the FA Cup fifth
round with Arsenal losing 2-0 at Sunderland, Chelsea scraping a
1-1 home draw with Birmingham City and Tottenham Hotspur also
being forced into a replay after a 0-0 draw at third tier
Stevenage.
Liverpool battered Brighton 6-1, although three of the goals
were own goals, to set up a quarter-final with last season's
runners-up Stoke City.
Tony Pulis's Stoke side overcame fourth tier Crawley Town
2-0 away despite having Rory Delap sent off for a dangerous
tackle after 16 minutes.
- - - -
FRANCE
Montpellier gave title rivals Paris St Germain a mighty
scare but Carlo Ancelotti's side stayed a point ahead of the
south coast outfit following a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes.
Surprise packages Montpellier were heading for a famous win
to take them top until Guillaume Hoarau netted for the cash-rich
hosts two minutes from time.
Girondins Bordeaux continued their pickup in form with a
1-0 win over stuttering Olympique Lyon, striker Yoan Gouffran
grabbing the goal just before the break following a corner.
Third-placed champions Lille won 1-0 at Lorient while
Olympique Marseille could only manage a 1-1 draw with
Valenciennes at the Stade Velodrome before they prepare to greet
Inter Milan in the Champions League next week.
- - - -
ITALY
Inter Milan fans chanted the name of former coach Jose
Mourinho as their side slumped to a 3-0 home defeat against
Bologna in Serie A, their third loss in a row.
Marco Di Vaio scored twice in as many minutes just before
halftime and Robert Acquafresca added another late in the game
to pile on the misery for Claudio Ranieri's team, who dropped to
seventh in the table after taking one point from 15.
AC Milan, missing suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic, won 3-1 at
bottom club Cesena to stay top with Sulley Muntari, Urby
Emanuelson and Robinho sharing the goals.
The titleholders have 50 points from 24 games, one ahead of
Juventus who beat Catania 3-1 to stay second with a game in
hand.
- - - -
GERMANY
Kevin Grosskreutz's 66th-minute bicycle kick gave champions
Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory at lowly Hertha Berlin on
Saturday and a three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
Dortmund, who extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches,
have 49 points from 22 matches, three ahead of Borussia
Moenchengladbach, who won 2-1 at Kaiserslautern.
Bayern Munich stumbled to a goalless draw at bottom club
Freiburg to drop four points off the lead in third place.
Spaniard Raul scored his 400th goal as a professional to set
Schalke 04 on the way to a 4-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg while
Klaas Jan Huntelaar scored two and missed a penalty. The
Gelsenkirchen side, who are fourth, moved within a point of
Bayern.
- - - -
PORTUGAL
Champions Porto overcame last-placed Setubal 3-1 to keep up
their chase of Premier League leaders Benfica and climb to 46
points after 19 matches, two behind the Lisbon club who travel
to Guimaraes on Monday.
Newly-arrived Austria striker Marc Janko nailed Porto's
first chance of the match, heading the visitors' opener after
just three minutes.
Brazilian holding midfielder Fernando fired the second 20
minutes later and Portugal winger Silvestre Varela cadded the
third in the second half.
Braga, third on 43 points, defeated Gil Vicente 3-0.
