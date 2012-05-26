* Weakened Germany suffer 5-3 defeat in Basle

* Netherlands shocked 2-1 at home by Bulgaria

* Second-string Spain side beat Serbia 2-0

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, May 26 German pride took a second bashing in eight days on Saturday as their Euro 2012 countdown began in earnest with a humbling 5-3 defeat by Switzerland but European champions Spain and tournament co-hosts Poland enjoyed useful victories.

A week after Germany's biggest club Bayern Munich suffered Champions League final heartache against Chelsea, Joachim Loew's national team were stunned by a hat-trick from Eren Derdiyok who will not grace the finals after the Swiss failed to qualify.

World Cup runners-up Netherlands, another side fancied to challenge for the title next month, suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Bulgaria.

Spain, who will defend the title they won four years ago when they beat Germany in the final, fielded a below-strength side without any Barcelona players against Serbia in St Gallen, Switzerland, but still had enough in reserve for a 2-0 win.

Adrian Lopez, one of four debutants for Spain, scored the opener with Santi Cazorla also netting with a penalty.

Poland, staging the finals with neighbours Ukraine, beat Slovakia 1-0 although there was some disturbing news for the hosts with second choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski being ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Defender Damien Perquis headed Poland's winner in Warsaw.

Germany coach Loew did not use any Bayern Munich players against Switzerland, handing opportunities to some of the less heralded members of the squad.

However, he was given food for thought as Germany suffered their worst defeat at the hands of the Swiss since 1908.

NOT FRESH

"We made far too many mistakes," Loew, who will announce his final squad next week, told reporters.

"I did not expect this result though I knew it could be dangerous because of the many training sessions we have had until now. I knew that we could be lacking this freshness."

Germany take on Portugal, Netherlands and Denmark in the tournament starting in a fortnight - a tough group that may be beyond some of the players who appeared on Saturday.

Derdiyok, a new signing for Bundesliga club Hoffenheim, slotted Switzerland ahead after 21 minutes and struck again two minutes later with Germany's defence in disarray.

Defender Mats Hummels pulled a goal back just before the break but Derdiyok completed his hat-trick soon after the interval before Andre Schuerrle made it 3-2.

In a frantic spell, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Admir Mehmedi scored for Switzerland either side of Germany's third goal of the night from Marco Reus.

Portugal were jeered by their own fans after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Macedonia while Greece, who will travel to Poland and Ukraine aiming to produce another shock like they did in 2004 when they were European champions, drew 1-1 with Slovenia.

Brazil's Hulk scored twice as the South Americans beat Denmark 3-1 in Hamburg. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)